Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 09:18
93 Leser



Exnova Named Best Mobile Trading Platform Global 2023 by INTLBM

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exnova has been awarded the "Best Mobile Trading Platform 2023" in the "Global" category by the International Business Magazine. This recognition is a result of the platform's exceptional combination of a simple yet intelligent mobile interface, a broad range of trading instruments, and competitive terms for traders.

Exnova - Best mobile platform 2023

Exnova's platform provides traders access to a wide selection of most-wanted trading instruments, including binary/digital/blitz options, Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs. The platform boasts real-time market data, customizable charts, helpful tooltips, and more than 100 technical indicators and widgets. A user-friendly interface enables traders to track their positions and easily access market news and analysis on the platform.

In addition to its impressive technical features, the Exnova platform requires a low barrier to entry, with a minimum deposit of only $10 and a minimum trade size of just $1. The platform charges no fees for deposits, and withdrawals are processed instantly. Also, traders are provided with a $10,000 demo account to practice with.

The Exnova mobile platform for Android is available for free along with desktop and web versions. Previously, the platform has already received international awards as the fastest growing broker in Latin America and the most user-friendly broker of 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203057/Exnova_Best_mobile_platform_2023.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exnova-named-best-mobile-trading-platform-global-2023-by-intlbm-301919689.html

