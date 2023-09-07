DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.4601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1918866 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 269860 EQS News ID: 1720931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 07, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)