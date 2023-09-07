Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

7 September 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 5 September 2023, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,809,331 ordinary shares to 75,877,583 ordinary shares representing 7.45% and 6.44% respectively of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. FIL's interest in 75,877,583 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of FIL's interest Holder of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares Investment Discretion / Voting Power FIL Investments International Brown Brothers Harriman and Co 3,020,492 JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C) 72,857,091

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 17 January 2023 to 5 September 2023.

During this period, FIL sold 11,931,748 shares for an average price of A$0.22 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is attached.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

