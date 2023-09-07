Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
7 September 2023
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 5 September 2023, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,809,331 ordinary shares to 75,877,583 ordinary shares representing 7.45% and 6.44% respectively of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. FIL's interest in 75,877,583 ordinary shares is held as follows:
Nature of FIL's interest
Holder of interest
Registered holder of shares
Number of ordinary shares
Investment Discretion / Voting Power
FIL Investments International
Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
3,020,492
JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)
72,857,091
The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 17 January 2023 to 5 September 2023.
During this period, FIL sold 11,931,748 shares for an average price of A$0.22 per share.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is attached.
ENDS.
FIL Substantial Holder Notice