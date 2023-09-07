Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
München
07.09.23
08:05 Uhr
0,144 Euro
-0,001
-0,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1220,14411:34
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 10:00
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

AIM and Media Release

7 September 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from FIL Limited and FIL Investments International (together, FIL) that, as at 5 September 2023, FIL had decreased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,809,331 ordinary shares to 75,877,583 ordinary shares representing 7.45% and 6.44% respectively of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. FIL's interest in 75,877,583 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of FIL's interest

Holder of interest

Registered holder of shares

Number of ordinary shares

Investment Discretion / Voting Power

FIL Investments International

Brown Brothers Harriman and Co

3,020,492

JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)

72,857,091

The decrease in FIL's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 17 January 2023 to 5 September 2023.

During this period, FIL sold 11,931,748 shares for an average price of A$0.22 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is attached.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



FIL Substantial Holder Notice
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.