Livoltek plans to build a 1.8 GW inverter factory in Manaus, northern Brazil. It says the facility will manufacture single-phase and three-phase devices.From pv magazine Brazil Livoltek, a PV inverter manufacturer, has announced plans to build an inverter factory in Brazil. The company said the facility will be built in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, and will start manufacturing by the end of this year. It will invest BRL 70 million ($14 million) in the new facility, which will produce single-phase and three-phase inverters. The product range will cover traditional (380 V) and low-voltage (220 ...

