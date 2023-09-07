Anzeige
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

7 September 2023

The Company was advised on 6 September 2023 that Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer purchased 539,176 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Detailsof the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameTim Weller
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer & Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

539,176 Ordinary Shares

£0.166089

d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

539,176 Ordinary shares

£0.166089

e)Date of the transaction

6 September 2023

15:59 BST

f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2023 PR Newswire
