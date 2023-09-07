Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

7 September 2023

The Company was advised on 6 September 2023 that Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer purchased 539,176 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them