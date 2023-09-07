Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Director / PDMR Dealing
7 September 2023
The Company was advised on 6 September 2023 that Tim Weller, Chief Financial Officer purchased 539,176 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Detailsof the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim Weller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer & Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
539,176 Ordinary Shares
£0.166089
|d)
|Aggregated
information
|539,176 Ordinary shares
£0.166089
|e)
|Date of the transaction
6 September 2023
15:59 BST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange