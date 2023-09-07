Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 13 September 2023 the par value of the B-shares issued by Novo Nordisk A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading B-shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 in ISIN DK0060534915 will be 12 September 2023. ISIN DK0060534915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0062498333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novo Nordisk B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before 1,717,564,000 shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 (DKK change: 343,512,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,435,128,000 shares with a par value of DKK 0.10 (DKK 343,512,800) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short NOVO B name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 1158 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66