Donnerstag, 07.09.2023

WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915 | Ticker-Symbol: NOVC
Tradegate
07.09.23
11:15 Uhr
178,34 Euro
-0,26
-0,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2023 | 10:59
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 13 September 2023 the par value of the B-shares issued by Novo Nordisk
A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 

Last day of trading B-shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 in ISIN DK0060534915
will be 12 September 2023. 


ISIN         DK0060534915                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:       DK0062498333                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Novo Nordisk B                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before     1,717,564,000 shares with a par value of DKK 0.20 (DKK  
 change:        343,512,800)                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change: 3,435,128,000 shares with a par value of DKK 0.10 (DKK  
            343,512,800)                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:    DKK 0.10                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short    NOVO B                          
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook  1158                           
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
