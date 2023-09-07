DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.4584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2533938 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 269987 EQS News ID: 1721257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 07, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)