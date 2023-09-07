Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 11:54
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ulanzi Launches U-Mic: Superior Audio Quality Meets Remarkable Battery Life in the New Wireless Microphone System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulanzi, a leading name in camera accessories, proudly presents the U-Mic wireless microphone system. Setting a new gold standard, U-Mic boasts unparalleled audio fidelity paired with an impressive battery longevity, encapsulating Ulanzi's dedication to marrying innovation with reliability.

Uncompromised Audio Clarity
At the heart of Ulanzi U-Mic is its commitment to exceptional sound. Whether capturing the softest whispers or the most dynamic conversations, U-Mic ensures every nuance is recorded with unmatched fidelity.

Battery Life that Keeps Up with You
Forget frequent recharges. U-Mic's robust battery offers up to 14 hours of continuous recording, ensuring you stay in the moment, uninterrupted. And with its streamlined dual-charging case, power-ups are quick and convenient.

User-Friendly TFT Touch Screen
This intuitive interface grants users effortless control, providing real-time updates on recording volume, battery status, and other crucial parameters. Say goodbye to cumbersome buttons; with U-Mic, adjustments are a touch away.

Connect and Capture: Versatility at its Best
Recording scenarios vary, and U-Mic is ready for them all. From solo podcasts in mono to immersive stereo soundscapes to the unique safe track three radio modes, it's got your back. And with easy connectivity to cameras and phones, U-Mic plays well with almost all your devices.

Hear Every Side of the Story: Dual-Channel Recording
Life is full of dynamic conversations and ambient soundscapes. With U-Mic's dual-channel system, capture the richness of multiple audio sources simultaneously. Perfect for interviews, group chats, and those moments when one voice just isn't enough.

Quick Bits:
Device Compatibility: U-Mic pairs with cameras, smartphones, and laptops effortlessly.
Transmitter's Range: Impressive coverage up to 100 meters.
Storage Space: A solid 8GB in-built, with no external SD card support.

Price & Availability
Ulanzi U-Mic Wireless Microphone System A018GBB1
Retail Price: $99.95
Early Bird Price: $79.95, ending Sept 17th, 2023
To discover U-Mic's transformative audio experience, go to www.ulanzi.com or get in touch.

About Ulanzi
Founded in 2015, Ulanzi is a one-stop photography and videography solution provider focused on designing and manufacturing camera and photo accessories. They always tried to deliver the best quality products with a user-centric approach. The company now has three subbrands - Ulanzi, FALCAM, Vrig. Their products cover a wide range of photography and videography accessories, including tripods, lighting, microphones, quick release systems.

Contact: marketing@ulanzi.com

Ulanzi U-Mic Wireless Lavalier Microphone System A018GBB1

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202677/Ulanzi_U_Mic_Wireless_Lavalier_Microphone_System_A018GBB1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ulanzi-launches-u-mic-superior-audio-quality-meets-remarkable-battery-life-in-the-new-wireless-microphone-system-301920412.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.