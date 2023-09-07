The game-changing launch brings artificial intelligence firepower to reimagine the supporter experience.

ABBYY, the leader in intelligent automation, joins the Arsenal family becoming the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women. ABBYY and Arsenal are both recognized leaders in their fields redefining what it takes to change the game through continuous innovation and commitment to excellence. The partnership will leverage the power of artificial intelligence to deliver outstanding experiences to Arsenal supporters globally and make a positive impact in the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907238433/en/

Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY (left) and Juliet Slot, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer (right) announce ABBYY as the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over its 30-year history, ABBYY has helped more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including many in the Fortune 500, to transform business-critical data into intelligent actionable outcomes allowing them to focus on what matters most serving their customers. ABBYY technology can instantly read and understand data from documents, like a human, eliminating repetitive processes and freeing up valuable time for more creative tasks. As the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women, ABBYY will continue to work together with Arsenal to implement AI solutions across the club to streamline and optimize tasks such as document processing.

ABBYY and Arsenal Women will collaborate on sport, social and education programs focused on technology education, career development, and positively impacting the lives of young people in local communities. They will also partner on a global campaign, "Game Changers," to demonstrate what is possible when you redefine the future through innovation, collaboration, and grit. Additionally, ABBYY will be Arsenal Women's Match Day Presenting Partner and have a visual presence at Arsenal Women's fixtures at Emirates Stadium and Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women are the most successful women's team in the UK with 60 trophies and they are the only UK club to win the UEFA Women's Champions League. Arsenal Women sold out Emirates Stadium for the first time last season for their UEFA Champions League Semi Final against VfL Wolfsburg and they also broke the Barclays Women's Super League attendance record, selling more than 53,000 tickets for the fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Juliet Slot, Arsenal's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "We're delighted to announce ABBYY as the latest partner of Arsenal Women. Our women's team has a history of setting new standards in the game, and this is yet another sign of our strong commercial position and our potential as a club. We are passionate about bringing like-minded, pioneering partners with us on our journey. ABBYY will not only support us with our own digital transformation, but also in continuing to promote sustainable growth in the women's game."

Ulf Persson, CEO at ABBYY, added: "We are excited to become Arsenal Women's Official Intelligent Automation Partner. Innovators in our fields, ABBYY and Arsenal Women join forces with a common goal to make a lasting positive impact. We believe that our strong alignment on values will bring new meaning to leading with a purpose. We look forward to changing the game with this iconic team."

