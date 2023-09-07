Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
7 September 2023
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton" or "the Company")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 1 August 2023 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:
Ordinary Resolution
For
%
Discretion
(voted in favour)
%
Against
%
Abstain
1
309,172,779
97.22
53,174
0.02
8,786,916
2.76
309,969
2
309,412,785
97.21
53,174
0.02
8,816,070
2.77
40,809
3
318,223,040
99.98
53,174
0.02
8,409
0.00
38,215
4
314,229,513
98.73
53,174
0.02
3,991,687
1.25
48,464
5
314,004,022
98.66
53,174
0.01
4,217,178
1.33
48,464
6
316,713,044
99.51
53,174
0.02
1,508,156
0.47
48,464
7
314,312,042
98.76
53,174
0.01
3,909,158
1.23
48,464
8
316,721,453
99.51
53,174
0.02
1,499,747
0.47
48,464
9
300,786,342
94.51
53,174
0.01
17,434,858
5.48
48,464
10
306,662,660
96.99
53,174
0.02
9,455,133
2.99
2,151,871
Special Resolution
For
%
Discretion
(voted in favour)
%
Against
%
Abstain
11
309,053,991
97.13
53,174
0.01
9,088,931
2.86
126,742
12
318,115,721
99.94
1,090
0.00
195,507
0.06
10,520
13
309,322,958
97.19
1,090
0.00
8,929,914
2.81
68,876
The Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the support of the Company's shareholders.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Note to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023).
Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk
