Picton Property Income Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

7 September 2023

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary and Special Business Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 1 August 2023 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For % Discretion (voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 1 309,172,779 97.22 53,174 0.02 8,786,916 2.76 309,969 2 309,412,785 97.21 53,174 0.02 8,816,070 2.77 40,809 3 318,223,040 99.98 53,174 0.02 8,409 0.00 38,215 4 314,229,513 98.73 53,174 0.02 3,991,687 1.25 48,464 5 314,004,022 98.66 53,174 0.01 4,217,178 1.33 48,464 6 316,713,044 99.51 53,174 0.02 1,508,156 0.47 48,464 7 314,312,042 98.76 53,174 0.01 3,909,158 1.23 48,464 8 316,721,453 99.51 53,174 0.02 1,499,747 0.47 48,464 9 300,786,342 94.51 53,174 0.01 17,434,858 5.48 48,464 10 306,662,660 96.99 53,174 0.02 9,455,133 2.99 2,151,871 Special Resolution For % Discretion (voted in favour) % Against % Abstain 11 309,053,991 97.13 53,174 0.01 9,088,931 2.86 126,742 12 318,115,721 99.94 1,090 0.00 195,507 0.06 10,520 13 309,322,958 97.19 1,090 0.00 8,929,914 2.81 68,876

The Board is pleased to note that all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority of votes and welcomes the support of the Company's shareholders.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

