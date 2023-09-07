DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 173.8453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1134893 CODE: ANXG LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 269993 EQS News ID: 1721333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 07, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)