Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2023 | 12:59
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. on STO Structured Products (413/23)

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. has applied to have 5 bond
loans delisted from STO Structured Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loans. 

Short name:  CITI SIF 2343ACBYGG
ISIN:     SE0015193982    
Trading code: CITI_SIF_2343ACBYGG
Short name:  CITI SIF 2320ACCO 
ISIN:     SE0014957940    
Trading code: CITI_SIF_2320ACCO 
Short name:  CITI SIF 2300ACCO 
ISIN:     SE0014782843    
Trading code: CITI_SIF_2300ACCO 
Short name:  CITI SIF 2297ACCO 
ISIN:     SE0014782850    
Trading code: CITI_SIF_2297ACCO 
Short name:  CITI SIF 2166ACBYGG
ISIN:     SE0013545787    
Trading code: CITI_SIF_2166ACBYGG



The last day of trading will be on Sep 07, 2023.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.