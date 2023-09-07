Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. on STO Structured Products (413/23)

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. has applied to have 5 bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loans. Short name: CITI SIF 2343ACBYGG ISIN: SE0015193982 Trading code: CITI_SIF_2343ACBYGG Short name: CITI SIF 2320ACCO ISIN: SE0014957940 Trading code: CITI_SIF_2320ACCO Short name: CITI SIF 2300ACCO ISIN: SE0014782843 Trading code: CITI_SIF_2300ACCO Short name: CITI SIF 2297ACCO ISIN: SE0014782850 Trading code: CITI_SIF_2297ACCO Short name: CITI SIF 2166ACBYGG ISIN: SE0013545787 Trading code: CITI_SIF_2166ACBYGG The last day of trading will be on Sep 07, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.