Nantucket Whaler Launches Fall-Winter 2023 Collection Inspired by Coastal Style

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Nantucket Whaler, the classic, American lifestyle brand inspired by adventure, exploration, and U.S. coastal communities, has launched its Fall-Winter Collection for 2023. The nautical brand's photoshoot took place at the iconic Dubois Pioneer Home in South Florida, a historic homestead built atop an ancient, monumental shell mound. The photo shoot incorporated idyllic coastlines and charming boat houses as the background to the classic style of Nantucket Whaler.







The brand's nautical style shines in this photoshoot capturing the essence of U.S. coastal communities, which remains the inspiration for Nantucket Whaler. The brand's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection encourages layering for the cooler upcoming seasons, with easy-to-wear pieces that mix and match with stylish ease, including elevated basics. Nantucket Whaler's newest products offer soft and comfortable fabrics in both tops and bottoms to support the adventurous spirit of the brand's followers.

"Each season, we develop products that highlight the classic charm of Nantucket Whaler. The new items for Fall-Winter 2023 are heavily focused on being easy to wear with regard to both comfort and style," said Morgan Rose, Senior Designer for Nantucket Whaler. "We aim to create a wardrobe that can be easily paired together with a foundation of basics. This season is filled with products that our Nantucket Whaler fans will love as much as we do."

The Fall-Winter Collection 2023 includes shirts of warm, autumnal shades inspired by harvest hues in brushed plaids and flannels, alongside comfortable pants in great, wearable shades. Nantucket Whaler's newest products also include a stretch Oxford fabric as a core lineup for the fall season, perfect to wear during cooler autumn adventures.

All items in the Fall-Winter 2023 Collection are available online, at nantucketwhaler.com.

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler is a lifestyle brand inspired by coastal communities and island boating history that dates back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. The brand's style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers and brings to life the genuine spirit of the sea. Visit nantucketwhaler.com and follow @nantucketwhaler.

As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC, a leading global organization, defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, conservation projects, field research, and education. Visit whales.org for more information.

