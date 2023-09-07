Pacific Avenue Capital Partners: Resin Solutions Announces Closing of Acquisition From TotalEnergies' Cray Valley

Appointment of Joan Braca and Anthony Glauser as CEO and CFO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Resin Solutions, a portfolio company of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Poly bd®, Wingtack®, and Dymalink® product lines from TotalEnergies. The investment was made out of Pacific Avenue Fund I, L.P.

In connection with the acquisition, Resin Solutions has appointed Joan Braca and Anthony Glauser as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. Braca brings decades of experience in executive leadership positions in a variety of U.S. and international specialty chemicals businesses. Braca was most recently CEO of Johnson Matthey Clean Air and has also held executive positions with Dow Chemical and the Rohm and Haas Company.

The appointment of Anthony Glauser as CFO represents the addition of a strategic-minded CFO with a proven track record leading industrial platforms, including most recently as CFO of NeoGraf Solutions, LLC. Glauser has also held similar positions with Fives North American Combustion, Inc. and General Aluminum, a Park Ohio Company.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of our acquisition of the Poly bd®, Wingtack®, and Dymalink® product lines and corresponding appointment of Joan Braca and Anthony Glauser as CEO and CFO. We believe Joan and Tony represent extremely strong additions to an already talented management team and look forward to investing behind the Resin Solutions team to continue to meet the needs of our customers," said Chris Sznewajs, founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue.

About Resin Solutions

Resin Solutions, headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, is an industry-leading functional additives provider. The Company, through its Poly bd®, Wingtack®, and Dymalink® product lines, serves a broad array of customers across diverse end-markets, including adhesives and sealants, aerospace and defense, electronics, industrial, tires and rubber, and others. Resin Solutions has over 1,000 customers in over 50 countries globally.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 105 transactions, including over 45 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Contact Information

Chris Baddon

Principal

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781490/resin-solutions-announces-closing-of-acquisition-from-totalenergies-cray-valley