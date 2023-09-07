Canopus BioPharma Inc., dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., Announces PepsiCo Distributor Partnership Beverage Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Operating as Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC), Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) is thrilled to share with markets it's unique distributor partnership beverage agreement with the world-renowned beverage company, PepsiCo, Inc. This agreement has established PepsiCo as the exclusive cold-beverage provider for BHC's unattended retail platforms across the company's North American footprint.

Under this agreement, PepsiCo to date has provided BHC with over $250,000 in deployed unattended retail equipment, customized vendor pricing, national equipment repair support and a unique vendor rebate program. BHC and PepsiCo equipment brandishes PepsiCo's popular beverage portfolio, including brands like Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Starbucks Cold Brew and Bubbly prominently accessible throughout North America.

Through this agreement with PepsiCo, BHC ensures that customers receive consistent and familiar cold drink options from a major North American beverage leader. PepsiCo's impressive lineup includes a variety of sodas, juices, teas, coffees, waters, sports drinks, and more.

This collaboration has helped maximize BHC's unmatched proficiency in unattended and attended retail solutions.

"Our unique collaboration with PepsiCo was a monumental step for BHC as we amplify our influence and potential in the Canadian sector" BHC's CEO. "In synergy, we have always aimed to blend the strength of their brand and our technological advancements to craft seamless, sustainable consumer experiences. These will emphasize reduced human engagement, constant availability, uniformity, ease, and modernity."

PepsiCo, celebrated for its vast range of iconic brands and dedication to sustainable choices, works together with BHC, with their mutual objective being to unearth new growth pathways and penetrate emerging markets. BHC intends to increase its footprint across multiple markets, steadily emerging as a trusted name in automated retail.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, and experience.



About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the World. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Disclaimer:

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information: www.blueheaven.cafe ir@blueheaven.cafe

SOURCE: Canopus Biopharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780510/canopus-biopharma-inc-dba-blue-heaven-coffee-inc-announces-pepsico-distributor-partnership-beverage-agreement