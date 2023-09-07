Alpha Sigma Capital Funds purchases QRDO tokens as part of the strategic alignment, volume exceeds $45 billion

Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), a trailblazing digital asset organization dedicated to propelling the evolution of blockchain-powered Web3, is thrilled to unveil its strategic collaboration with Qredo (QRDO), a preeminent provider of institutional-grade digital asset custody solutions.

ATH has made a strategic decision to harness the power of the Qredo platform for its two flagship funds, Alpha Sigma Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund.

Alpha Liquid Fund, a subsidiary within ATH, has solidified its connection with Qredo through the acquisition of QRDO tokens, marking the inception of a profound partnership set to reshape the digital asset custody landscape.

Qredo stands out with its sophisticated multilayer architecture, consisting of two pivotal components: the Qredo Protocol and a distributed, consensus-driven multi-party computation (MPC) network. This adaptable framework has been meticulously crafted to serve as the bedrock of security for a diverse range of applications, from fortifying enterprise custody solutions to safeguarding cross-chain interactions. These initiatives collectively contribute to the continuous growth and utilization of the Qredo ecosystem. Qredo's novel tokenology proposal is poised to establish a resilient and user-friendly framework, with QRDO as the native protocol token seamlessly interconnecting all modular elements within the Qredo ecosystem.

Qredo is the only distributed MPC solution that has integrated with Metamask Institutional, creating a powerful tool that customers can utilize in their daily operations. This partnership allows customers to access all EVM chains available as Qredo believes a multichain landscape is the future.

The Qredo Network is set to evolve along three key areas:

- Augmented decentralization via Delegated Proof-of-Stake

- Amplified QRDO utility

- Enhanced transparency and community involvement through open governance

Since its inception, Qredo has notched up an impressive record of over 1,250,000 transactions on Qredochain, underpinning its commanding presence with a transactional volume exceeding $45 billion. This milestone underscores the remarkable growth of the Qredo ecosystem.

Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund holds Qredo tokens.

About Qredo

Qredo is a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset custody solutions. The company's decentralized multi-party computing (dMPC) technology provides a secure and regulated environment for customers to store, transfer, and manage their digital assets. For more information, visit https://www.qredo.com/.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a driving digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: To accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

DISCLAIMER

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital Research (ASCR) this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as for example, the company's financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital Research has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital Research does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital Research does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital Research and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

Sandra Ditore

SVP, Investor Relations

Alpha Transform Holdings

3126711968

info@alphasigma.fund

