According to Reportlinker.com "The worldwide demand for batteries is on the rise, primarily propelled by the urgency to combat climate change through mobility electrification and energy transition."

According to Reportlinker.com "The worldwide demand for batteries is on the rise, primarily propelled by the urgency to combat climate change through mobility electrification and energy transition."

"In addition, significant growth in consumer electronics, such as wearables and Bluetooth earphones, will further propel the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials market."

"Lithium-ion batteries dominate the energy storage landscape for mobile electronic devices and electromobility."

"However, the market strives for improvement in several aspects: Cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, energy density, and recyclability."

Focusing on cost and efficiency, NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF), announced it received the first purchase order ("P.O.") for 0.4 metric tonnes (400 kilograms) of NEO's proprietary silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE®, by an Asian chemical material company (the "Customer") under NDA.

From the news: Through NEO's South Korean subsidiary, NBM Korea Co., an initial volume P.O. was placed for the Customer's purpose of combining NBMSiDE® products with the Customer's battery materials to develop composite anodes for commercial-level lithium-ion battery use. Due to the large volume order that exceeds the gratuitous sample limit, the transaction was recognized as a purchase order, and NEO plans to supply over a one (1) year timeline, delivering gradually optimized samples.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO commented, "We are excited to extend our relationship with the chemical material company to take another step towards collaborative commercialization. The unnamed Customer will test NBMSiDE® within their materials and system to present their products to multiple global battery cell manufacturers & EV automakers they have been cooperating on a long-term basis. Positive performance developments are opening and driving new opportunities for advanced agreements continuously, and we expect to secure additional bulk sample P.O.s for large volume testing."

In recent previous news discussing advancement of their technology, the Company announced the latest optimized batch of NEO's proprietary silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE®, has been sent to battery manufacturers and EV automakers for performance evaluation.

From the news: As announced on August 16, 2023, further improved formulations with uniform coatings and additives have enabled an over 70% cycle life enhancement compared to the previous evaluated batch. NEO Battery has continued sample delivery with multiple companies in the EV battery supply chain, undergoing over 20 active material evaluations to date. The latest delivery marks the 4th sample sent to a global battery manufacturer with initial sample tests with North American-based LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery manufacturers.

Looking to industry leader Tesla for improvements in battery technology, Whichcar.com reported recently that "Chinese battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) has announced a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack and it'll likely be featured on the 2024 Tesla Model 3 update."

Continued: "The new 'Shenxing' LFP battery is capable of '4C superfast charging' to deliver 400 kilometres of driving range in 10 minutes on a compatible station, with more than 700km claimed range on a full charge."

Continued: "Compared to traditional lithium-ion packs, LFP cathodes typically charge slower and are more sensitive to lower temperatures but last longer and are thermally safer."

Reporting on developments with Rivian Automotive, Inc., Autoblog reported this week, "Rivian says it has a new range champ in the lineup. The company posted on its website that the dual-motor R1T pickup with the 180-kWh Max battery pack and 21-inch wheels is EPA-rated to go an estimated 410 miles on a charge. The EPA's comparison site doesn't list any 2024 Rivians yet, and the government agency hasn't posted info on the Max pack at all, so this is Rivian getting a public jump on what we should expect. Assuming this comes to pass, it exceeds the automaker's early estimate that the Max battery would be good for a 400-mile run. The range puts the Rivian, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Tesla Cybertruck in the 400+ Miles of Announced Range club for pickups, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X not far behind at 381 miles."

Moving forward with its electrification model, in mid- August, Ford Motor Company and EcoProBM announced an investment of C$1.2 billion to build a cathode manufacturing facility that will provide materials that ultimately supply batteries for Ford's future electric vehicles.

From the News: Once production begins in the first half of 2026, the site will have the capacity to produce up to 45,000 tonnes of CAM per year.This new facility, Ford's first investment in Québec, is part of the automaker's plan to localize key battery raw material processing in regions where it produces EVs.

From the News: "Ford has been serving customers in Canada for 119 years, longer than any other automaker, and we're excited to invest in this new facility to create a vertically integrated, closed-loop battery manufacturing supply chain in North America designed to help make electric vehicles more accessible for millions of people over time," said Bev Goodman, President and CEO, Ford of Canada.

From the News: "We're excited for the opportunity for our first-ever investment in Québec with a new facility that will help shape the EV ecosystem there."

From the News: EcoPro CAM Canada LP will manufacture cathode active materials and, more precisely, high quality Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) for rechargeable batteries that are targeting greater performance levels and improved EV range compared to existing products, thanks in part to EcoPro's core shell gradient (CSG) technology.

General Motors recently announced it is betting on innovation for the future and is leading a $60 million Series B financing round in Mitra Chem, a Silicon Valley-based, AI-enabled battery materials innovator. The company's AI-powered platform and advanced research and development facility in Mountain View, California, will help accelerate GM's commercialization of affordable electric vehicle batteries.

From the news: GM and Mitra Chem will develop advanced iron-based cathode active materials (CAM), like lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), to power affordable and accessible EV batteries compatible with GM's EV propulsion architecture, the Ultium Platform. GM's funding will help Mitra Chem to scale its current operations and to expedite their novel battery materials formulation to market.

From the news: "This is a strategic investment that will further help reinforce GM's efforts in EV batteries, accelerate our work on affordable battery chemistries like LMFP and support our efforts to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain," said Gil Golan, GM Vice President, Technology Acceleration and Commercialization. "GM is accelerating larger investments in critical subdomains of battery technology, like cell chemistry, components and advanced cell production processes. Mitra Chem's labs, methods and talent will fit well with our own R&D team's work."

Stating its renowned battery technology, Lucid Group, Inc. announced earlier this year that it entered into a definitive agreement to establish a long-term strategic technology partnership with Aston Martin to accelerate the iconic British brand's high-performance electrification strategy and long-term growth.

From the news: Lucid was selected by Aston Martin through a competitive process and will provide advanced electric powertrain technologies, including its ultra-high performance twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and revolutionary Wunderbox. The twin motor rear drive unit's prodigious power combines with torque vectoring to extend the capabilities of the car beyond that achievable with a passive all-wheel-drive system. These technically innovative electric motors incorporate Lucid's microjet stator cooling and wave winding, new heat exchanger technology and heightened coolant flow rate, as well as an accompanying battery system that is likewise upgraded for higher power and more precise thermal logic.

With significant funding coming from governments and big automakers, the race for battery innovation for the future of electrification of our planet will only pick up speed. With numbers projected by research firms showing the EV battery market is projected to achieve a market size of USD 194.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032, it's a race worth watching for investors.

