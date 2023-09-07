Gambia's Sustainable Energy Services Company is launching a tender to install 1,100 PV systems, ranging from 2 kW to 240 kW in size, on 1,000 schools and 99 health facilities.Sustainable Energy Services Company (SESCO), which is jointly owned by Gambia's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MoPE), has launched a tender to deploy rooftop PV systems on 1,000 schools and 99 health facilities. The Gambian government said it has secured financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to implement the projects, which will be part of the Gambia ...

