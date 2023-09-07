Transparency-One acquisition places ISN at the forefront of innovative solutions for supply chain transparency, ESG compliance and risk management

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier management solutions, announced today that it has acquired Transparency-One, a supply chain mapping technology platform that collects supplier-provided data and real time information to gain unique insights into product visibility, traceability and sustainability. Efforts were led by Executive Vice President General Counsel, Jim Skochdopole and Vice President, Joe Schloesser from ISN with transaction guidance from Blackstone Growth, which made a strategic growth investment in ISN in 2020.

Founded in 2016 with offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Paris, France, Transparency-One's platform empowers organizations to delve deeply into their supply chains, allowing them to gain unique insights into product visibility, traceability, supply chain mapping, responsible sourcing and sustainability. Following the acquisition, CEO Chris Morrison will continue to lead the Transparency-One business as Senior Managing Director.

Joe Eastin, Chairman and CEO of ISN, said: "Combining Transparency-One's expertise and supply chain network with our own is a natural extension of the work we're doing to build safer worksites and more transparent supply chains. We look forward to helping accelerate Transparency-One's mission while continuing to enhance the ISNetworld platform. Together, ISN and Transparency-One will help manage risk and strengthen relationships for more than 100,000 buyers, contractors, suppliers and hiring organizations around the world."

Brian Callahan, President and COO at ISN, said: "This acquisition presented a unique opportunity to extend the level of service that ISN provides across multiple industries, while maintaining our core business for contractor management. The close alignment between our cultures and visions, including a shared ambition to solve problems, lays a strong foundation for our employees' and customers' continued success.

Jerome Malavoy, Founder and former Executive Chairman of Transparency-One said: "Since beginning of 2015 we have analysed the IFRS in the United States and the European Community documents. It was clear that their approach to environmental concerns, social responsibility and governance practices will found a global frame of regulations (respectively ISSB AND CSRD). Progressively all companies in Europe, North America and many other countries will issue a mandatory yearly report on ESG criteria, including the supply chain of all buyers. Transparency-One has built its platform and services to address this very fast-growing need. ISN was the best candidate to acquire our company and become the worldwide leader in this market."

Chris Morrison, Senior Managing Director of Transparency-One, said: "Transparency-One's data-driven approach to ensuring responsible sourcing is a perfect fit for ISN. Business leaders everywhere have realized the importance of creating more resilient supply chains while ensuring compliance with evolving ESG and sustainability standards. We're committed to helping companies navigate the complexities of managing their entire supply chain, and together with ISN, we have an exciting opportunity to grow our business and continue developing cutting-edge solutions for our customers."

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 760 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 77,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global operations such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, ESG challenges, training and program conformance.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. Through its global, interconnected network, Transparency-One brings stakeholders together to enable seamless collaboration and informed decision-making, serving a range of industries, including food, apparel, cosmetics and consumer packaged goods. The company has offices in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

