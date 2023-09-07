Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 13:12
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HONOR Wins 36 Media Awards at IFA 2023

HONOR's concepts and practices in the field of foldable smartphone have been widely recognized by global media.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR showcased the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2 and the new announced concept outward foldable, the HONOR V Purse, at the ongoing IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, providing endless possibilities for style and self-expression. With numerous leading global media naming both foldable smartphones as "Best of IFA" this year, the innovative engineering and leading phy-gital and sustainability concept of HONOR in foldable sector have been well recognised.

HONOR Wins 36 Media Awards at IFA 2023 (PRNewsfoto/HONOR)

This year, HONOR received a total of 36 awards from media at IFA 2023. Android Headlines awarded the HONOR V Purse "Best of IFA 2023" and commented that "The HONOR V Purse is not only a phone, it's also a fashion statement, and a conversation starter. It was easily one of the more interesting announcements we've seen at IFA 2023." GSMArena also said about the design concept of the HONOR V Purse that "this is actually a very advanced device...we always appreciate when a company thinks outside the box."

In addition, the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2, which HONOR showcased for the first time globally, has also drawn a lot of attention. TechRadar awarded the HONOR Magic V2 "Best of IFA 2023" and said: "Not many devices manage to make the whole rest of the field seem outdated the moment you hold them, but the Magic V2 is doing that to the best folding phones, making it a worthy IFA 2023 Awards winner." The HONOR Magic V2 also earned a spot in XDA-Developers Best of IFA 2023 awards thanks to the innovation that it brings to the foldable market. "It's the world's thinnest foldable by far - somehow even thinner than an iPhone 14 Pro Max when folded - and it's lighter as well."

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk.

https://www.facebook.com/honoruk/
https://twitter.com/UKHonor
https://www.instagram.com/UKHonor/
https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204344/HONOR_Awards_IFA_2023.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-wins-36-media-awards-at-ifa-2023-301920520.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.