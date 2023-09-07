HONOR Wins 36 Media Awards at IFA 2023

HONOR's concepts and practices in the field of foldable smartphone have been widely recognized by global media.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR showcased the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2 and the new announced concept outward foldable, the HONOR V Purse, at the ongoing IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, providing endless possibilities for style and self-expression. With numerous leading global media naming both foldable smartphones as "Best of IFA" this year, the innovative engineering and leading phy-gital and sustainability concept of HONOR in foldable sector have been well recognised.

This year, HONOR received a total of 36 awards from media at IFA 2023. Android Headlines awarded the HONOR V Purse "Best of IFA 2023" and commented that "The HONOR V Purse is not only a phone, it's also a fashion statement, and a conversation starter. It was easily one of the more interesting announcements we've seen at IFA 2023." GSMArena also said about the design concept of the HONOR V Purse that "this is actually a very advanced device...we always appreciate when a company thinks outside the box."

In addition, the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone HONOR Magic V2, which HONOR showcased for the first time globally, has also drawn a lot of attention. TechRadar awarded the HONOR Magic V2 "Best of IFA 2023" and said: "Not many devices manage to make the whole rest of the field seem outdated the moment you hold them, but the Magic V2 is doing that to the best folding phones, making it a worthy IFA 2023 Awards winner." The HONOR Magic V2 also earned a spot in XDA-Developers Best of IFA 2023 awards thanks to the innovation that it brings to the foldable market. "It's the world's thinnest foldable by far - somehow even thinner than an iPhone 14 Pro Max when folded - and it's lighter as well."

