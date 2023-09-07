GXO Logistics: GXO Extends Agreement with Canon U.S.A., Inc. to Capture More Warehouse Efficiencies

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its agreement with Canon U.S.A., Inc., a global leader in digital imaging solutions.



"We're delighted to extend our agreement with Canon U.S.A., Inc., an outstanding customer we've been working with since 2006," said Bill Fraine, Chief Commercial Officer, GXO. "In an environment where businesses focus on service, cost and productivity, this long-term renewal affirms GXO's role as a strategic partner driving industry-leading logistics solutions. We're looking forward to continuing our successful relationship with Canon U.S.A., Inc."

GXO supports Canon U.S.A., Inc. products for wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution and manages returns processing at a 220,000-square-foot facility in New Jersey. GXO provides services such as inbound receipt, put-away, pick, pack and ship as well as several value-added services, including the kitting and repackaging of the customer's high-quality accessories.

"Canon U.S.A., Inc. is proud to continue partnering with GXO, a company that has a proven track record providing logistics solutions for us," said Atsuhito "Alex" Matsubara, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "GXO helps us provide the best service possible for our customers, and we're confident that will continue moving forward."

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit? GXO.com ?for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

