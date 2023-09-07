

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE(BNTGF.PK), a German chemicals and ingredients distributer, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire the operating business of Chemgrit Group, a South African specialty chemical distributor focused on personal care, food, and material science.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the fourth-quarter, are not known.



Michael Friede, CEO of Brenntag Specialties, said: 'Chemgrit's Cosmetics focus perfectly complements our existing national food and pharma business in life science and supports our ambition to achieve an ever-stronger position with a comprehensive offering in South Africa and beyond.'



Personal care is one of the fastest growing market segments in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa and the personal care, cosmetics operations have an good coverage in South African markets.



Post transaction, Brenntag Specialties will integrate Chemgrit's Personal Care operations into its division Personal Care & HI&I.



