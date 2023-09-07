ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a newly signed contract with Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi situated in Isparta, Turkey. The university currently has approx 70,000 students enrolled, making it the second-largest academic institution in Turkey. This new contract has two phases with phase one starting at around $10,000 and phase two worth six figures annually. This contract comes shortly after the recent announcements that ARway.ai has signed a multi-year contract with Localiza , the largest car rental network in South America, and a phased rollout with one of the largest shopping malls in California .

This contract has two phases, beginning with adding AR indoor navigation which improves orientation and visitor experience. This innovative technology aims to revolutionize the way visitors interact with and navigate through indoor environments within the university campus. Newly enrolled university students will get to know their new campuses much faster and integrate through ARway. Disabled students will be also able to use alternative routes seamlessly within the school. The second phase will integrate with the central university management software and support the student information system. This integration represents a significant advancement in the overall functionality, as it will allow for the synchronization of critical data and processes. By integrating with the central university management software, this will provide real-time information regarding class schedules, campus events, academic updates, and student-related data.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of ARway commented, "We are very excited to be working with yet another large enterprise customer. We are seeing strong business momentum both on the enterprise side of the business as well as the SaaS developer side." He continued, "I am expecting that this momentum picks up even more as we enter into 2024 and when Apple's Vision Pro is launched."

This news comes shortly after the recent announcements that ARway.ai has signed a multi-year contract with Localiza , the largest car rental network in South America, and a pilot deal with one of the largest shopping malls in California .



Localiza was originally announced in February 2023. This pilot Initially launched ARway's navigation technology at a single international airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, allowing travelers to easily find their way around the airport, saving them time and effort as they navigate to the rental car branch. This program includes AR navigation from baggage pickup to the transport depot, which includes car rentals, bus stops, Uber, etc.

The pilot with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, and restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot, a full rollout and annual six-figure contract would ensue.

About Süleyman Demirel University

Suleyman Demirel University is a public university situated in Isparta, Turkey. The university was founded in 1992 and currently has approximately 70,000 students enrolled, making it the second-largest academic institution in Turkey. SDU is renowned for its exceptional programs in agricultural research, medicine, engineering, and business sciences.

Recent News

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 18,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Purchases

ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781429/arwayai-announces-major-win-as-it-lands-a-contract-with-second-largest-academic-institution-in-turkey