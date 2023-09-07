

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Thursday announced a four-year deal to expand its partnership with the National Football League to become NFL's official delivery and rideshare partner.



While the NFL 2023 season kicks off today, Uber offers special deals, limited-edition promotions, and integration with favorite food brands across the country.



Additionally, Uber Eats will launch in-venue mobile ordering at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Chargers home opener on September 10. This helps fans at the stadium to order food and drinks directly using the Uber Eats app.



For $9.99 per month, Uber One members can avail exclusive deals and offers all season long, Uber added.



