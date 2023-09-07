Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Announces Fall Travel Deals, With Up to 40% Off Select Autumn Escapes

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the Luxury & Lifestyle division of hotel management company Pyramid Global Hospitality, has launched its fall travel sale-offering a variety of festive packages, along with up to 40% off select destinations. From crystal-clear alpine lakes and colorful mountaintops to exhilarating adventures and local flavors, travelers can reignite their wanderlust this fall with these diverse offers:

Waterfront Escapes

Escape to the shores of Lake Geneva in Fontana, Wisconsin and enjoy autumn at The Abbey. Located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee, travelers can witness the fall colors with discounted tickets to the Lake Geneva Cruise Line as part of the resort's Fall Colors Cruise package. That's not all-from hiking along the Lake Geneva Shore Path and enjoying scenic hot air balloon rides, to sipping pumpkin spice lattes at the Abbey's Café Latte and relaxing at the Avani Spa, The Abbey Resort has everything needed for the perfect fall getaway.

Relax with oceanfront views and enjoy the chills of fall curled up by a cozy fire at Spruce Point Inn. Just one hour outside of Portland, this quintessential costal Maine resort is the ideal family-friendly fall destination. Guests can enjoy 20% off their stay and join in a variety of festive activities including s'mores parties around the property's outdoor firepit and the Fall Foliage Festival at Boothbay Railway Village Museum.

Nestled among the trees of the San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California, Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa offers breathtaking views of the colorful forest foliage reflecting in the smooth waters of Lake Arrowhead. Lodgers can enjoy the third night of their autumn escape free and participate in a variety of exciting outdoor adventures or visit the nearby Lake Arrowhead Village for festive fall activities such as the Lake Arrowhead Oktoberfest.

Mountain Getaways

Experience the breathtaking transformation of South Lake Tahoe as nature dons its golden hue and indulge in the crisp air, fall landscapes and autumn adventures at Forest Suites Resort. Located on the mountainous border of California and Nevada, just steps away from Heavenly Village, Ski Gondola and the crystal-clear waters of Lake Tahoe, this resort is offering up to 40% off a stay in one- or two-bedroom suites, along with a complimentary fall gift, as part of their Fall into Autumn package.

Escape to Manor Vail Lodge and unlock up to 35% off a luxury condominium-offering unparalleled views of the golden Aspens-during the hotel's Golden Mountain Retreat sale. Located across from Vail Mountain, Vail Ski School, the Ford Amphitheater and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Manor Vail Lodge is the perfect spot for families to experience the magic of fall in the Rockies.

Drink in views of the Columbia River Gorge waterfalls while enjoying craft beers and wines at Skamania Lodge. Fall-lovers can also indulge in signature pumpkin spa treatments and participate in countless activities including scenic hikes, craft workshops and harvest festivals during their stay. This season, guests can enjoy up to 20% off lodge accommodations and up to 15% off the Washington resort's iconic treehouse units during their autumn escape.

Adventure Destinations

Embrace the crisp autumn air and embark on thrilling outdoor activities at The Four Seasons Island Resort. Explorers can hike through scenic trails, bike along peaceful paths or paddle through tranquil lake waters reflecting the autumnal hues. Tucked into the north woods of Wisconsin and located on the 100-acre Miscauno Island, this resort is offering 25% off fall stays.

Fall for Jackson Hole, Wyoming and take up to 25% of an autumn escape at Snow King Resort. From hiking, chairlift rides and fly fishing to mountain biking and scenic wildlife tours, there are endless ways to explore the stunning fall foliage surrounding the resort.

Trade falling leaves for palm trees and soak up the warm weather at Hawks Cay Resort. This fall, adventurers can escape to Duck Key and swim with dolphins, dive among coral reefs or paddle to secluded tropical islands at this Floridian resort-all while enjoying 20% off their stay.

Culture & Cuisine

Known for its vibrant culture and thriving food and beverage scene, Portland, Oregon is the ultimate fall foodie destination-and Hotel Lucia is the perfect home base. Culture-seekers can take 20% off their stay and enjoy the changing of the seasons as they visit the city's landscaped parks, historic museums, renowned restaurants and infamous food trucks.

Witness the colorful New Jersey foliage and experience the warm hospitality of The Heldrich while enjoying 15% a fall stay with the hotel's Toast to Fall package. The surrounding New Brunswick area boasts not only fascinating historical sites from its beginnings during the pre-Revolutionary War era, but also a sophisticated and vibrant modern arts and culture scene along with some of New Jersey's top dining locations.

Venture to Woodinville, Washington this fall and enjoy a tasting for two at the award-winning Woodinville Whiskey Co. as part of Willows Lodge's Whiskey Business package. With three unique dining venues, including the internationally renowned Herbfarm Restaurant, foodies can also savor the flavors of fall as they experience the culinary heritage and bounty of the Pacific Northwest during their stay.

