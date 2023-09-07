Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc., through its newly acquired subsidiary brand - Letz Go Energy - the flagship brand of the Company's Immersive Brand Concepts, is thrilled to announce its exciting debut in the Big Apple and Las Vegas Nevada, partnering with the esteemed distributors, AH80 and Hygeia Distribution. To mark this revenue milestone, Letz Go Energy introduces its revolutionary Kratom Energy Shot, a game-changing product infused with natural ingredients and unique catalyst properties designed and known to elevate mood, provide pain relief, and enhance focus.

These orders are for three SKU's of our 2oz Kratom Energy Shot, comprising over 30,000 initial units to be distributed between NYC and Las Vegas. The orders are for our Fireball, Strawberry/Banana and Blueberry Blitz Kratom shots and the parties will be closely evaluating sales penetration and adoption in anticipation of near-term subsequent orders. We will be offering products direct to consumer as well at Let's Go Shot. Our NOHO After Shot - a reengineered hangover remedy - is now for sale online, direct-to-consumer. An initial run of the NOHO shot has resulted in an updated formulation and flavor profile, after evaluation, including customer feedback.

Letz Go Energy's product line is set to revolutionize the energy supplement industry, offering consumers an accessible and over-the-counter solution to a range of everyday ailments, while also providing the commonly reported added benefits of increased focus and vitality.

Our Kratom shots boast a host of innovative features that set it apart from other products on the market. The Kratom Energy Shot contains natural ingredients carefully selected to provide a holistic approach to energy and wellness. The secret to our Kratom shot's effectiveness lies in its unique catalyst properties. Crafted by experts and designed to optimize the delivery of key ingredients, these properties ensure both quicker impact and longer-lasting effects.

Our Kratom shots target these three main areas of consumer need:

Mood Elevation

Pain Relief

Enhanced Focus

Sibannac's Immersive Brand Concepts is known for its commitment to innovation and improving the lives of consumers. This new product line is a testament to their dedication to providing accessible solutions for everyday wellness, according to Immersive's CEO, Karl Gottschalk.

"We're excited to introduce Letz Go Energy and our Kratom Energy Shot to the vibrant city of New York through our partnership with AH80," said Karl Gottschalk , Founder and CEO of Immersive Brand Concepts. "Our mission is to make wellness accessible to everyone, and we believe that our unique blend of natural ingredients and catalyst properties in the Kratom Energy Shot will help people feel their best, every day."

David Merky, Sibannac Inc.'s CEO, stated, "We're now in revenue with our Kratom shots and this is just the beginning. Karl is the consummate professional and has designed our Kratom products with key attributes not found in most other competing products. Our shots contain catalysts that result in more absorption and overall increased effectiveness which we believe will take the Kratom market by storm as we roll them out. Utilizing the same approach and similar tech Karl has famously brought to the THC space, we aim to be the market leader in Kratom. With Karl's innovations and formulations, we're going to be hard to beat!"

About Immersive Brand Concepts

Immersive Brand Concepts, Inc is a subsidiary of Sibannac Inc. and is an industry innovator in delivering exceptional products for Hangover Prevention, Organic Immune Supplements and Kratom. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company strives to shape the future of these industries through its brands, partnerships, operational excellence, and cutting-edge formulation and manufacturing processes.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

