India aims to develop 4 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2030-31 through its viability gap funding (VGF) scheme. The selection of BESS developers for VGF grants will undergo a transparent, competitive bidding process.From pv magazine India India's Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the VGF scheme for BESS development. The approved scheme envisages the development of 4 GWh of BESS projects by 2030-31, with financial support of up to 40% of the project's capital cost in the form of VGF. The move is expected to bring down the cost of battery storage ...

