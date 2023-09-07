

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI,TRI.TO) said Thursday that the company and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 35.0 million London Stock Exchange Group or LSEG shares that they co-own at a price of 79.50 pounds per share.



Of the shares sold, about 15.0 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of about $1.5 billion and will own approximately 16.9 million LSEG shares. As part of the transaction, the parties entered into agreements to sell call options on approximately 8.2 million shares of LSEG, with maturity dates in 2023 and 2024. Thomson Reuters portion of the call options is approximately 3.5 million shares.



