Brown & Brown, Inc.: Brown & Brown promotes Mike Bruce to chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Europe; enhances collaboration of European operations





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has announced the promotion of Mike Bruce to chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Europe. Mike was formerly the chief executive officer of Global Risk Partners (GRP), which was acquired by Brown & Brown in July 2022. In his new role, Mike will lead Brown & Brown's overall European strategy.

Commenting on the business rationale, Mike said his goal is to enable the European teams to build more connectivity and leverage the financial strength and scale of Brown & Brown with insurers, customers and potential acquisitions. Mike says, "Our teammates will be able to derive value from our combined capabilities and deeper collaboration. 'The Power of We' is one of Brown & Brown's consistent cultural focuses, which I am excited to have the opportunity to facilitate in our growing European operations."

"To be successful, you need to adapt, collaborate and think one step ahead," said Barrett Brown, president of Retail and executive vice president. "Mike has consistently proven that he can help optimize processes for multiple businesses, using creative strategies and solutions to drive positive outcomes for our customers and teammates."

Powell Brown, chief executive officer and president of Brown & Brown, says, "The growth trajectory in Europe is a testament to our teammates in the United Kingdom, Ireland and beyond; the attractiveness of our acquisition solutions; and the effectiveness of our model. We feel very positive about our global value proposition as we increase collaboration and look to make future investments. We are confident that Mike is a leader that will assist in implementing our collective vision."

Mike will work directly with Brown & Brown senior leaders, Barrett Brown, executive vice president; Chris Walker, executive vice president; and Stephen Boyd, executive vice president.

