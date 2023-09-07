DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFG LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 231.2347 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47538 CODE: CWFG LN ISIN: LU1681045966 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWFG LN Sequence No.: 270006 EQS News ID: 1721393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)