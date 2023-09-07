Nexii Publishes Environmental Product Declarations

Providing Architects and Developers with verified and transparent data to design sustainable, energy-efficient buildings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) published its first three Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to provide clear and verified environmental impact data for a range of their building products.



The publication of Nexii wall and roof panel EPDs is a significant milestone and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency. EPDs provide transparent, third party verified environmental impact data for a product, material, or service. This enables architects, developers, and builders to make informed decisions with essential data on their building materials so that their projects can meet green building certification standards and sustainability goals to reduce environmental impacts.

EPDs report on environmental impacts associated with the entire life cycle of a product, from raw material extraction and processing to end-of-life disposal or recycling. This life cycle approach ensures that all environmental impacts, including those associated with the production process and transportation, are accounted for. By considering the full life cycle, EPDs can help identify areas where improvements can be made to reduce the environmental footprint of a product.

"Nexii is committed to sustainability and transparency in everything we do," said Zosia Brown, VP of Sustainability. "We're proud to publish our EPDs, which provide our customers with rigorous data on the environmental impact of our products. This information will help professionals in the industry make informed decisions and design buildings that are sustainable, low carbon, and better for the planet."

Nexii's EPDs are independently verified by OneClick LCA and developed in compliance with ISO 21930:2017 and ISO 14025 standards. They include data on the global warming potential, use of natural resources, end of life impact and other key environmental impact indicators. EPDs are developed using a standardized methodology that is internationally recognized, ensuring consistency and comparability across different products and regions. This means that customers can make informed decisions based on verified data.

EPDs are helping to advance sustainable building practices and boost literacy on life cycle impacts and embodied carbon. By providing architects, developers, and builders with verified data on the environmental impact of building materials, EPDs can promote the use of sustainable, energy-efficient products and materials. This can contribute to the reduction of embodied carbon emissions and other environmental impacts associated with building construction and operation.

Nexii's EPDs are available for download on EPD Hub, and valid for a period of 18 months. The company plans to update their EPDs regularly as new data becomes available.

