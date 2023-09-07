BioGX Expands Xfree Respiratory PCR With COVID-19/Flu A/Flu B Multiplex, Group A Streptococcus, Mycoplasma Pneumoniae

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / BioGX, a global provider of molecular diagnostic solutions, announces the availability of three new Xfree Direct-Sample-to-Answer PCR multiplexes for the detection of Group A Streptococcus, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Flu A, Flu B, COVID-19 N1/RdRp. Xfree Flu A, Flu B, COVID-19 and Group A Streptococcus were previously CE-IVD marked while Mycoplasma pneumoniae is available as research use only. Laboratories can request custom manufactured formats for high-throughput use that may be validated for their intended use on a variety of real-time PCR platforms including, the BioGX pixl, Applied Biosystems 7500, ThermoFisher QuantStudio and Bio-Rad CFX Touch.

"Our Xfree chemistry has proven to be highly robust in our FDA-EUA COVID-19 test. We are excited to offer expanded respiratory panels to equip our customers with cost-effective, rapid PCR workflows," said Shahin Iqbal, Ph.D., President & COO of BioGX.

Xfree technology provides a complete lyophilized test in a single tube in the trusted BioGX Sample-Ready format for extraction-free, direct sample addition real-time PCR testing. This format eliminates pre-treatment and nucleic acid extraction steps, enabling labs with a simple Sample-to-Answer workflow. The test can be shipped anywhere in the world without refrigeration.

To request more information on BioGX Xfree products and our other testing solutions, please contact sales@biogx.com.

Contact Information

Bill Standwill

Head of Marketing

marketing@biogx.com

(205) 250-8055

SOURCE: BioGX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780725/biogx-expands-xfree-respiratory-pcr-with-covid-19flu-aflu-b-multiplex-group-a-streptococcus-mycoplasma-pneumoniae