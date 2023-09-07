Infirmary Health Adopts Wellbox Chronic Care Management, Expanding Patient Access to Virtual Care

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Wellbox, a population health company focused on improving outcomes in chronically ill populations, recently announced its partnership with Infirmary Health, the largest non-governmental, not-for-profit healthcare system in the state of Alabama. Infirmary Health is comprised of three acute care hospitals, three post-acute care facilities, three ambulatory surgical centers and over 60 physician practice locations, located in the Gulf Coast region of Alabama. With nearly 300,000 patient lives under management, Infirmary Health is dedicated to providing comprehensive and accessible medical services to as many people in the Gulf Coast community as possible.





Wellbox has been engaged to act as a seamless extension of the Infirmary Health team, delivering chronic care management (CCM), preventative wellness and virtual care services. Wellbox leverages proprietary technology, tied directly to the healthcare system's EHR, to provide high-quality clinical care while encouraging patients to take a more proactive role in managing their wellness. The Wellbox program has a track record of success with increasing patient engagement, closing patient gaps and improving preventative care measures across the Medicare and Medicare Advantage populations.

"We chose Wellbox because of their proven track record and their deep knowledge of our EHR. Working with Wellbox to implement CCM has been simple and straightforward for our team. They bring a depth of expertise that makes it easier to implement with both providers and patients," said Tony Palazzo, VP Finance Infirmary Health. "We are excited to see the partnership progress and the positive impact this program will have for our patients."

Since 2015, Wellbox has been on a mission to increase access to healthcare among high-risk, high-cost populations. Its CCM program uniquely leverages cutting-edge technology paired with both proactive and on-demand nurse support, ensuring patients easily get the care they need, when they need it. Wellbox is committed to creating positive healthcare experiences and outcomes by increasing engagement and empowering people to live well.

"We are honored to be selected as the CCM partner for Infirmary Health," said Patrick Stevenson, COO of Wellbox. "Our mutual commitment to creating positive healthcare experiences and outcomes is the foundation for an amazing partnership and we are all very eager to move the needle on their strategic objectives."

Wellbox is a healthcare company that offers a full-suite of care management solutions intended to enhance patient engagement and drive better outcomes. We partner with physicians, as a seamless extension of their practice, to provide end-to-end chronic care management, value-based metrics, and care gap closure. The Wellbox team of registered nurses leverages proprietary technology, tied directly to the practice EHR, to provide high-quality care that encourages people to take a more proactive role in managing their wellness. Wellbox is committed to creating positive healthcare experiences for patients and their families while reducing the negative financial impact of chronic illness on our healthcare system. Visit www.wellbox.care to learn more.

