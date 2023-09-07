SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Secures First Rehabilitation Customer, Industry Advocate

Southern California Residential Treatment Center has Implemented both SOBRcheck and SOBRsure

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has secured its first alcohol rehabilitation customer, Oceanfront Recovery. Based in Laguna Beach, California, Oceanfront has installed SOBRcheck at its headquarters, and has deployed SOBRsure for continuous client monitoring. In addition, Oceanfront President and COO Keenen Diamond has joined SOBRsafe as a Strategic Advisor, helping SOBRsafe gain industry exposure and adoption.

"The SOBRsafe technology keeps people in recovery abstinent and accountable - potentially saving lives," stated Mr. Diamond. "I believe that the applications for my industry are myriad and immediate. Following our own successful tests and implementation, I have already received strong interest from my peers in residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and the sober living arena."

Followed SOBRsafe CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini, "I'm very proud that, just one week after announcing our SOBRsure sales launch, our wearable band is already being utilized to support recovery and bring families back together. The addition of Keenen is also a critical milestone - he is a true leader in the treatment industry, and we believe his advocacy of our technology is a significant validation."

Introducing Strategic Advisor Keenen Diamond

Keenen Diamond has served as President and COO of Oceanfront Recovery since 2016, leading all licensure, accreditation, clinical development, operations, marketing and business development efforts. He has successfully negotiated contracts with most major insurance companies and has ensured that the company stays true to its mission of reasonably priced, quality care. Keenen is also a Behavioral Healthcare Consultant who has worked successfully with numerous treatment providers, instituting operational best practices. Keenen currently serves on the Membership Committee for the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP). Keenen was previously the Director of Operations for a 112-bed behavioral health care company in Newport Beach, California, where he was responsible for day-to-day operations and the supervision of over 80 employees.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

