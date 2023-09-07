Catheter Precision, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Management Presentation on September 11, 2023 at 7:00 am ET

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK) announced today that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11 - 13th.

David Jenkins, interim CEO, is scheduled to virtually present on September 11, 2023, starting at 7:00 am ET. Interested parties are invited to register at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference. The event is also being held virtually for those who cannot attend in person.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

