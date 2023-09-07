Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia Wealth Planning to be merged with Aktia Bank

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

7 September 2023 at 3.15 p.m.

Aktia Wealth Planning to be merged with Aktia Bank

Aktia Bank Plc initiates merger procedures aiming at merging the wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Wealth Planning Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc. The subsidiary merger simplifies Aktia's group structure and enables a more efficient development of the business.

The Boards of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc and Aktia Wealth Planning Ltd have approved the merger plans, and the planned entry into force of the merger is 1 January 2024. The merger has no impact on Aktia's customers, services or personnel.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.