Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration 07-Sep-2023 / 12:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 7 September 2023 Declaration of Interim Dividend The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2023 to 30 April 2024 of 3.15p per share (2022: 2.9425p). This dividend represents an increase of 7.05% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year. The interim dividend of 3.15p per Ordinary share will be paid on 13 October 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 22 September 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 21 September 2023. It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 3.15p each, being a total of 12.60p, for the year ending 30 April 2024. Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 270009 EQS News ID: 1721399 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

