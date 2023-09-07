Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
07.09.2023 | 14:25
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
07-Sep-2023 / 12:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
7 September 2023 
Declaration of Interim Dividend 
The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2023 to 30 April 2024 of 3.15p per 
share (2022: 2.9425p). This dividend represents an increase of 7.05% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the 
previous year. 
The interim dividend of 3.15p per Ordinary share will be paid on 13 October 2023 to the holders of Ordinary shares on 
the register at 22 September 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 21 September 2023. 
It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 3.15p each, 
being a total of 12.60p, for the year ending 30 April 2024. 
Enquiries: 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 270009 
EQS News ID:  1721399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
