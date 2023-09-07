myGwork's WorkFair Returns on 18 October Featuring Hundreds of Jobs Worldwide with Inclusive Employer for LGBTQ+ Students and Recent graduates

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by myGwork, the largest global LGBTQ+ talent platform, WorkFair 2023 will return on 18 October featuring hundreds of jobs opportunities for students and recent graduates, alongside empowering career guidance workshops and webinars.

WorkFair, powered by Highered, is the largest virtual careers fair, which attracts thousands of LGBTQ+ students and graduates from all corners of the world, to help them land their dream roles with many inclusive employers of choice.

Recent research carried out by myGwork revealed that being out at work is important for the majority of Generation Z (72%) in the UK and US. In fact, 9 out of 10 students/graduates said they are more inclined to be out at work from day one if they knew their employer was truly committed to inclusion. Additionally, over two-thirds (66%) of LGBTQ+ Gen Z would leave their job if they couldn't be out at work.?The growing list of companies participating in this year's WorkFair reveals that more companies are sitting up and taking note of this need for belonging and inclusivity.

As in previous years, myGwork's upcoming career fair will showcase employers from all industry sectors, such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, GSK, Novartis, S&P Global, Enterprise, Pfizer, Unilever, Santander, Dorchester Collection, and many more that are committed to creating inclusive workplaces and promoting diversity at all levels.

"WorkFair 2022 was a fantastic opportunity for GSK to meet and interact directly with talented LGBT+ individuals. We had a good response to jobs advertised via the platform and great engagement during the day. Looking forward to attending again in 2023," said Deb Westfield, UK Recruitment Diversity Lead at GSK.

"Dorchester Collection is thrilled to be a part of the myGwork WorkFair," added Jane Grammer, Diversity and Belonging Champion at Dorchester Collection. "Diversity, inclusion and belonging are core beliefs of our 'We Care' philosophy because we believe that diversity is key to creating the legendary experiences we are globally renowned for. Dorchester Collection is a place where unique stories are told and legends are made. We value each and every employee as a part of our Dorchester Collection family where our culture celebrates difference, welcomes imagination and offers the freedom to take initiative. The myGwork WorkFair is an exciting opportunity to find passionate, creative individuals with unique personalities to start their journey with us where their future will be part of our legacy."

Free for all LGBTQ+ students and recent graduates, WorkFair attendees will have the opportunity to connect with top-tier inclusive organisations to explore career opportunities and apply for job postings in real time. WorkFair not only empowers jobseekers by helping them to identify organisations that are going above and beyond to create inclusive workplaces where they can truly work with pride, but also access to webinars and workshops offering valuable guidance and coaching to help hone their job search and interviewing skills to land their dream role.

"WorkFair 2023 is a great event for LGBTQ+ students and graduates - to connect and apply for their dream roles in real-time with inclusive employers of choice, where they don't have to hide their real identity and work with pride," stated myGwork's co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert. "As well as facilitating connections with inclusive employers, offering exciting jobs opportunities, it will also provide advice on how to find those top jobs, and guidance to help them thrive in their chosen careers."

myGwork ?is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news and much more. myGwork 's co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre?Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. They have been honoured as one of the UK's Top 50 inclusion champions in the? 2022/23 Diversity Power List , won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and named as one of the? Top 100 Global LGBT+?OUTstanding?Executives .?myGwork has won many awards too, including the? Bank of London's 2022 Rainbow Honours , and shortlisted for? The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good, as well the 2023 European Diversity Awards. The company was also listed in the Top 5?Startups?with Pride by?Geek Times?and won the?Diva Magazine?Award of Corporate Allies.?

