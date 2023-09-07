DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM 07-Sep-2023 / 12:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 7 September 2023, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands. The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the full text of the Company's resolutions constituting special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:/ /data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: Votes % (of votes Votes % (of votes Total (excl. withheld Votes Third party for cast excl. against cast excl. and third party discretionary withheld) withheld) discretionary) withheld Resolution 1 793,489 95.95% 33,512 4.05% 827,001 9,398 0 Resolution 2 681,022 87.86% 94,110 12.14% 775,132 61,267 0 Resolution 3 678,685 88.34% 89,579 11.66% 768,264 68,135 0 Resolution 4 727,791 91.55% 67,210 8.45% 795,001 41,398 0 Resolution 5 728,151 91.59% 66,850 8.41% 795,001 41,398 0 Resolution 6 753,151 94.74% 41,850 5.26% 795,001 41,398 0 Resolution 7 783,703 94.18% 48,429 5.82% 832,132 4,267 0 Resolution 8 770,470 95.60% 35,462 4.40% 805,932 30,467 0 Resolution 9 756,867 94.08% 47,610 5.92% 804,477 31,922 0 Resolution 10 656,986 81.46% 149,491 18.54% 806,477 29,922 0 Resolution 11 788,756 94.79% 43,376 5.21% 832,132 4,267 0 Resolution 12 751,770 90.59% 78,093 9.41% 829,863 6,536 0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

7 September 2023

