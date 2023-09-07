Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 14:31
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: RAG-Result of AGM 
07-Sep-2023 / 12:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('the Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly 
convened and held today, 7 September 2023, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands. 
The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023, which 
is available at www.chelvertonam.com 
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the full text of the Company's resolutions constituting special 
business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:/ 
/data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: 
       Votes       % (of votes  Votes   % (of votes  Total (excl. withheld Votes   Third party 
       for        cast excl.   against  cast excl.   and third party         discretionary 
                withheld)         withheld)   discretionary)     withheld 
Resolution 1 793,489      95.95%     33,512   4.05%     827,001        9,398   0 
Resolution 2 681,022      87.86%     94,110   12.14%     775,132        61,267  0 
Resolution 3 678,685      88.34%     89,579   11.66%     768,264        68,135  0 
Resolution 4 727,791      91.55%     67,210   8.45%     795,001        41,398  0 
Resolution 5 728,151      91.59%     66,850   8.41%     795,001        41,398  0 
Resolution 6 753,151      94.74%     41,850   5.26%     795,001        41,398  0 
Resolution 7 783,703      94.18%     48,429   5.82%     832,132        4,267   0 
Resolution 8 770,470      95.60%     35,462   4.40%     805,932        30,467  0 
Resolution 9 756,867      94.08%     47,610   5.92%     804,477        31,922  0 
Resolution 10 656,986      81.46%     149,491  18.54%     806,477        29,922  0 
Resolution 11 788,756      94.79%     43,376   5.21%     832,132        4,267   0 
Resolution 12 751,770      90.59%     78,093   9.41%     829,863        6,536   0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

7 September 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 270011 
EQS News ID:  1721401 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 07:59 ET (11:59 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.