DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: RAG-Result of AGM 07-Sep-2023 / 13:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SDV 2025 ZDP PLC LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 8 related to Ordinary Business. Resolution 9 related to Special Business, as set out below: 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2023 2. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, as set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report 3. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2023 4. To re-elect Mr Myles as a Director 5. To re-elect Mr Watkins as a Director 6. To re-elect Ms Hadgill as a Director 7. To re-appoint Hazlewoods LLP as Auditor 8. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 9. THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('the Rights') up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP4,833,333, being one-third of the issued ZDP share capital as at 28 June 2023, during the period commencing on the date of the passing of this resolution and expiring (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024, or fifteen months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is earlier (the 'Period of Authority'). The Directors may, at any time prior to the expiry of the Period of Authority, make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and/or Rights to be granted after the expiry of the Period of Authority and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority had not expired. A copy of the full text of the Company's resolution constituting special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited +44(0)1245 398 950 7 September 2023 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 Sequence No.: 270013 EQS News ID: 1721411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 07, 2023 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)