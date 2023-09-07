Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
07.09.2023 | 14:34
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: RAG-Result of AGM 

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) 
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: RAG-Result of AGM 
07-Sep-2023 / 13:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SDV 2025 ZDP PLC 
 
LEI: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
 
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were passed on 
a show of hands. 
 
Resolutions 1 to 8 related to Ordinary Business. Resolution 9 related to Special Business, as set out below: 
 
 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 
  2023 
 
 2. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, as set out in the Directors' Remuneration 
  Report 
 
 3. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2023 
 
 4. To re-elect Mr Myles as a Director 
 
 5. To re-elect Mr Watkins as a Director 
 
 6. To re-elect Ms Hadgill as a Director 
 
 7. To re-appoint Hazlewoods LLP as Auditor 
 
 8. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 
 
 9. THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of 
  the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to 
  subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('the Rights') up to an aggregate nominal 
  value equal to GBP4,833,333, being one-third of the issued ZDP share capital as at 28 June 2023, during the period 
  commencing on the date of the passing of this resolution and expiring (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked 
  by the Company in general meeting) at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 
  2024, or fifteen months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is earlier (the 'Period of Authority'). 
 
 
The Directors may, at any time prior to the expiry of the Period of Authority, make offers or agreements which would or 
might require shares to be allotted and/or Rights to be granted after the expiry of the Period of Authority and the 
Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority had not 
expired. 
 
 
A copy of the full text of the Company's resolution constituting special business has been submitted to the National 
Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
+44(0)1245 398 950 
 
7 September 2023 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 
Sequence No.: 270013 
EQS News ID:  1721411 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
