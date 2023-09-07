

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 51% at $6.90. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is up over 23% at $2.91. Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) is up over 15% at $4.14. Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is up over 11% at $4.10. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 9% at $11.18. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is up over 9% at $2.41. WestRock Company (WRK) is up over 8% at $34.50. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 8% at $6.98. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is up over 6% at $8.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) is up over 5% at $10.87.



In the Red



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is down over 24% at $3.40. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is down over 15% at $25.94. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 13% at $7.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is down over 12% at $23.84. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is down over 11% at $6.24. BB Biotech AG Ord (BB) is down over 11% at $4.93. C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is down over 10% at $28.16. Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is down over 6% at $35.50. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 6% at $26.25. Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is down over 6% at $12.56.



