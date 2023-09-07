The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced exclusive Hydrafacial pop-up treatment suites at London's leading luxury department store, Harrods, now through the end of September.

Located inside Harrods' iconic Hair and Beauty Salon, the Hydrafacial suites provide a luxurious and serene setting to experience the leading skin health treatment within a premier beauty destination.

Dubbed The Hydrafacial Boost, the Hydrafacial treatment experience at Harrods will deeply cleanse, extract and hydrate the skin while addressing specific skin concerns with a range of personalized ingredients. The results are immediate, pain-free and glowing. Guests are refreshed by an immediate confidence boost with no downtime.

Each Hydrafacial treatment can be customized through a variety of boosters that are formulated with active ingredients to target specific skin concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles, and concludes with LED light therapy. Guests can choose to further elevate their treatment experience by adding on Perk Lip or Eye treatments for the ultimate Hydrafacial glow.

"Hydrafacial joins the world's most innovative beauty brands on the Fifth Floor of Harrods, offering shoppers with discerning taste the ultimate personalized skin health experience," said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. "Hydrafacial's treatment suites open as consumers increasingly desire treatments that deliver immediate and transformative results and seek out enriching in-store experiences wherever they shop luxury and beauty."

"We're excited to introduce Harrods' customers to the Hydrafacial treatment experience, elevating our already unrivaled treatment menu even further," says Harrods London General Manager Joanne Such. "As a viral sensation beloved by tastemakers and clinicians alike, we're confident that the Hydrafacial treatment suite will be a popular destination for beauty-lovers, both old and new."

Hydrafacial's retail presence makes the coveted treatment available wherever consumers seek out beauty health experiences. Thanks to the brand's growing awareness, Hydrafacial also has a reputation for driving foot traffic to partner businesses, including medical aesthetics practices, medspas, spas, retail and hospitality locations.

Consumers may book a Hydrafacial treatment at Harrods throughout the month of September by visiting Harrods.com or calling +44(0)20 7893 8333 or find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus in microneedling, and Keravive in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849 and today the store is the world's ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit. Follow @harrods on Instagram and Harrods????? on WeChat.

