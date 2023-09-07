Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab): Fashion X AI: AiDLab unveils the trailblazing future of AI and design in London exhibition this September

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, London will see the arrival of AiDLab's innovative exhibition, Fashion X AI, in collaboration with The Mills Fabrica. The exhibition is part of the Fashion X AI: 2023 - 2023 International Salon which is organised by Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor.

Serving as the final stop of this captivating touring exhibition, the London event invites participants to delve into the compelling interplay between artificial intelligence (AI) and design, aiming to illustrate AI's role in the world of fashion. This unique experience is open to industry insiders, academia, and the public, offering a comprehensive exploration of the transformative potential of AI in the fashion industry.

Launched in Hong Kong in February 2023, the Fashion X AI touring exhibition has travelled from Hong Kong to London, presenting a broad range of AI-empowered design solutions. The exhibition is a vibrant collection of works from both international and Hong Kong innovators in creative design. The exhibits include AI-assisted fashion designs, eyewear designed with 3D head scanning, and intelligent textiles that react to human gestures, etc. The Fashion X AI touring exhibition highlights the synergistic effects of human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Visitors can interact with state-of-the-art exhibits and explore how AI is transforming the entire design workflow - from ideation to production. One of the highlighted exhibits in the touring exhibition is the world's first designer-led AI fashion collections developed with AiDA (AI-based Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion) in collaboration with international and Hong Kong designer brands and Hong Kong young fashion talent.

The opening ceremony and an insightful mini forum will be held on the 8th of September, bringing together Hong Kong and London leading multi-disciplinary practitioners for active sharing and knowledge exchange to address the current and future roles of AI in fashion and design.

Touring exhibition showcases new technologies that synergise AI and Design:

World's first designer-led AI fashion collections developed with AiDA (AI-based Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion) in collaboration with international and Hong Kong designer brands and Hong Kong young design talent.

(AI-based Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion) in collaboration with international and Hong Kong designer brands and Hong Kong young design talent. Neo-Couture challenges us to rethink the ways in which we approach innovation in textiles for fashion, to investigate a future materials landscape where binary code meets biological code.

challenges us to rethink the ways in which we approach innovation in textiles for fashion, to investigate a future materials landscape where binary code meets biological code. Intelligent Textile which is the world's first contactless gesture recognition illuminative textile that changes colour via hand and body gestures.

which is the world's first contactless gesture recognition illuminative textile that changes colour via hand and body gestures. AiLoupe is a fabric identification tool that uses image recognition to present the designer with data on scanned material.

is a fabric identification tool that uses image recognition to present the designer with data on scanned material. "AI Enhanced 3D Head Scanning Technology and Related Products Development" Project leverages an economical 3D scanning machine to meet various business needs. With the AI technology, accurate head models can be created for customised product design, including eyewear as well as other headgears.

Exhibition details:

Date: 6 - 22 September 2023

Time: 9am - 6pm, every Monday to Friday

Venue: The Mills Fabrica London, 36-40 York Way, London, N1 9AB

Admission: Free

