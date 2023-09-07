Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announce that the company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which takes place September 11-13, 2023, in New York City.

The on-demand presentation by InMed's Chief Executive Officer, Eric A. Adams, will be made available on September 11, 2023, at 7:00 AM ET via webcast, and a recording of the presentation will also be accessible on InMed's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.

InMed's management team will be available for onsite and virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference. To request 1-on-1 meetings with the Company, please contact your H.C Wainwright institutional representative.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and https://www.baymedica.com/.

Investor Contact:

Colin Clancy

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

T: +1.604.416.0999

E: cclancy@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: InMed's participation in future conferences; being a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs; having significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

