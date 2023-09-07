Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce additional positive effects of its flagship product, Tonisity Px®, an innovative isotonic protein solution for improving gut health and performance of piglets. In the farrowing room, the first week of the piglet's life is critical, with 75% of pre-weaning mortality occurring during that period. Fast growth, efficient feed use, low costs, and high piglet survival are crucial for farm profits. A recent trial administering Tonisity Px to piglets from days two to eight of life, and three days before weaning yielded significant results on growth performance, pre-weaning survival and return on investment (ROI).

Extra weaning weight, fewer fall behinds, lower pre-weaning mortality

Tonisity recently completed a trial of Tonisity Px in China. The trial, which was conducted on a 3,167-sow farm in Huizhou Guangfeng Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. in China, resulted in:

+ 397 g extra weaning weight (+7.7%)

+ 19 g/day extra daily weight gain before weaning (+12.6%)

37.05% reduction in fall-behind pigs at weaning

30.25% reduction in pre-weaning mortality

A statistical analysis demonstrated that those differences were significant. The ROI was 6.4:1 (based on less weak piglets, lower mortality and higher weaning weight) when all piglets were fed Tonisity Px from days two to eight of life and three days before weaning.

Mathieu Cortyl, Managing Director for Tonisity, comments, "We are very pleased to see these results are consistent with the Tonisity China weaning weight meta-analysis, which showed an average 210-470 g extra weaning weight across eight different studies. By improving the weaning survival rate, increasing the weight of weaned piglets and reducing the number fall-behinds, pig farmers can see direct economic benefits when using Tonisity Px on their farms."

About Tonisity's Swine Products

Tonisity Px is a patented isotonic protein drink that directly feeds the intestinal cells of livestock, such as piglets. This solution accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. Tonisity Px is administered to piglets in the first week of life and around weaning and is voluntarily consumed even by newborn piglets. The results are higher weight gain, lower mortality and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high ROI for producers.

Tonisity is dedicated to research and has completed more than 200 swine trials throughout the world. In studies examining the effect of Tonisity Px on pre-weaning mortality, this parameter was an average reduction of 21%, which amounts to an extra pig for every three litters. Administration of Tonisity Px also resulted in higher weaning weights and 3 kg extra weight at the finishing stage, with an improved feed conversion rate. This technology results in a reliable 3:1 return on investment (5:5-1 in a recent China study1) at weaning and 5-6:1 at finishing.2

Tonisity PxW contains the same key bioactives aimed at nourishing the intestine and is delivered through ordinary waterlines to newly-weaned pigs, with no extra labour required. The weaning period and the first two to three weeks after weaning are a major danger period for pigs. Often, newly-weaned pigs struggle to maintain sufficient water intake. Reduced water intake correlates to reduced feed intake, which creates a growth lag and contributes to morbidity and mortality. 3,4

Tonisity PxW improves water intake by up to two times in the first few days after weaning. Pigs given Tonisity PxW for five days post-weaning had a 36% reduction in post-weaning mortality and an 18% decrease in post-weaning morbidity. Tonisity PxW has also been shown to improve end-nursery weights by 300 grams when compared to a competitor product.5 Trials indicate that the ROI on Tonisity PxW is a minimum of 4.5:1.

The Tonisity swine products can also be given to pigs of any age at other stress points in production, such as weaning, before and after transport, and for sows, at farrowing or during lactation. While both products have been demonstrated to improve the performance of healthy pigs, trial data also shows that they are particularly useful in support of dehydration and recovery from illnesses such as porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus.6

Tonisity's swine products are patented in all key markets and are currently being sold in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. Currently, the isotonic swine products are manufactured in Ireland.

For More Information on Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health science and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in two specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

