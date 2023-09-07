

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 2 will be published at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it rose against the euro, it held steady against the pound and the franc. Versus the yen, it fell.



The greenback was worth 147.33 against the yen, 1.0703 against the euro, 1.2455 against the pound and 0.8927 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



