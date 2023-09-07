CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone with Enrollment of 200 Patients in Ongoing Potentially Pivotal Study of Berubicin with the Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Completion of enrollment of study on track by end of 2023

Topline data results from interim analysis also on track to announce by end of 2023

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that 200 of the expected 243 patients have now been enrolled in the Company's ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent GBM, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

This potentially pivotal, global study of Berubicin is an adaptive, multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled study in adult patients with recurrent GBM (WHO Grade IV) after failure of standard first-line therapy and compared to Lomustine as the standard of care (SOC). The primary endpoint of the study is Overall Survival (OS), a rigorous endpoint that the FDA has recognized as the basis for approval of oncology drugs when a statistically significant improvement can be shown relative to a randomized control arm. The Company has opened 46 clinical trial sites of the approximately 60 sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland.

"As we have noted previously, patient volunteers and their treating clinicians are the backbone of our Berubicin development program. We are deeply sensitive to the fact that these brave patients are facing the battle of their lives and we are forever in their debt for the trust and confidence they and their treating clinicians have in Berubicin and the Company. That 200 such individuals have joined our trial helps to create the robust sample set we have desired from the beginning as we seek to conclusively demonstrate Berubicin's potential. All of us at the Company acknowledge that we simply cannot bring this exciting drug candidate forward without these remarkable patients. Furthermore, we believe the rapid and consistent pace of enrollment is not just remarkable in itself but continues to represent the extraordinarily high level of interest and enthusiasm among our investigators and patients. Addressing this devastating disease continues to be the driving force for our team and we are pleased to achieve this landmark milestone. Importantly, this takes us one step closer to bringing the study across the finish line and potentially offering an effective treatment in GBM that is safe and well tolerated," commented John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

As previously announced, CNS Pharmaceuticals has reached the criteria required by the study protocol to conduct a pre-planned, non-binding futility analysis, which an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will review to determine whether to recommend continuing the study as planned or modifying the study based on Berubicin showing potential value as a second-line treatment for patients with glioblastoma. CNS Pharmaceuticals previously reported that the Company would conduct this analysis after at least 50% of the patients in the population to be analyzed for the interim analysis (30-50% of the total number of patients for this trial) had reached the primary efficacy endpoint, as provided for in the study protocol. The DSMB will review the number of deaths in each arm to ensure that the overall survival of patients receiving Berubicin shows at least a statistically significant comparability to those receiving Lomustine. Additional analyses will include comparisons of secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS), response rates, and safety assessments. The Company is confident it will announce the results from the interim analysis publicly before the year end. Enrollment will continue during the interim analysis.

For more information about this trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04762069.

The FDA has granted CNS Pharmaceuticals Fast Track Designation for Berubicin which enables more frequent interactions with the agency for guidance on expediting the development and review process. Additionally, the Company has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, which may provide seven years of marketing exclusivity upon approval of an NDA.

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin treatment of brain cancer patients appeared to demonstrate positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Berubicin, was developed by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's completion of enrollment of the study and the timing of the interim analysis each to occur before year end, the ability to continue to open additional clinical trial sites on a timely basis, and whether the FDA will recognize the Company's primary endpoint as a basis for approval. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781455/cns-pharmaceuticals-nasdaq-cnsp-reaches-milestone-with-enrollment-of-200-patients-in-ongoing-potentially-pivotal-study-of-berubicin-with-the-treatment-of-glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm