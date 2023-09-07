Recognized Industry Leader Denise Webster Joins SCS Global Services As Vice President of Food Safety

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a global leader in sustainability standards development and third-party certification of environmental, social, safety and quality performance, is proud to announce that Denise Webster has joined the company in the Food & Agriculture team. Denise will oversee the food safety programs and join the executive leadership team as Vice President of Food Safety.

Denise brings over 25 years of experience in the food industry, including manufacturing, consumer product brands, and retail. For the past eight years she was the owner and principal scientist of Food Brand Protection, LLC, where she focused on food safety, product commercialization and regulatory compliance for major retailers like Whole Foods/Amazon, Raley's, and Weee!, as well as emerging brands such as Olipop, Ready Set Food, Ripple, and Tacombi.

Denise is an Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Certified Food Scientist. She is an approved trainer and consultant for BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard) and SQF (Safe Quality Food), a lead trainer for the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and an FDA and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) regulatory labeling specialist. She holds a B.S. degree in Food Science from Michigan State University and an M.S. in Food Science from the University of Urbana-Champaign. She currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Food Science at Chapman University.

"The very roots of our company are in food safety, so we are thrilled to have such a proven professional join our team," said Stanley Rhodes, SCS founder and CEO. "Her experience with major retailers and brands and her outstanding teaching and training skills are important assets that will advance our mission and benefit our clients."

Denise will be hosting her first complimentary webinar on food safety on October 5, 2023. More information and registration available at www.SCSGlobalServices.com/events.

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

