Engage People to Demo AccessPlus Platform at FinovateFall 2023

Loyalty Technology Provider to Showcase Pay with Points Solution that Allows Consumers to Use Rewards Points at POS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout whether instore or online, will demo its core pay with points (PwP) solution, AccessPlus at FinovateFall , being held September 11-13 at The Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Engage's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Len Covello , will demo AccessPlus on Monday, September 11, at 5:21 p.m. on the main stage, showcasing the ubiquity of loyalty points and how consumers can now redeem their loyalty points for in-store purchases at checkout like any other payment option.

AccessPlus enables loyalty programs and retailers to reach new pools of consumers and personalize their customers' shopping experience through its fintech-powered loyalty network. The platform serves as a connection point between loyalty programs and retailers, and offers shoppers the ability to pay for everyday items with rewards points right at the point of purchase.

As a component of the available payment options, members can opt for point-only payments, a combination of points and credit cards, or exclusive credit card transactions during checkout.

"We're thrilled to demo our core PwP solution at FinovateFall," said Len Covello , CTO of Engage People. "The ability to pay with points in-store is the next evolution of PwP powered by AccessPlus and our seamless API integration. AccessPlus empowers retailers to include new loyalty program partners and delivers a better checkout experience for customers, who can apply their reward points to their everyday transactions. We will be showcasing how our solution is transforming loyalty programs for our partners looking to elevate their brand engagement with customers by harnessing the convenient nature of PwP while supporting the ubiquity of points as a payment option and fulfilling a key consumer need and desire."

FinovateFall convenes more than 2,000 influential attendees across fintech and financial services for innovative demos, engaging speaker sessions, and networking. The full conference agenda is available here .

To learn more about Engage People's loyalty network, AccessPlus and its additional loyalty program offerings, visit www.engagepeople.com .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

