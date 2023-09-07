The 10th edition of Brazil's Intersolar South America trade show grew from last year's event in terms of exhibitors and visitors. The Brazilian solar market is now on track to maintain its position as one of the world's largest, despite a slight contraction this year.From pv magazine Brazil The 10th edition of Intersolar South America hosted 530 exhibitors and attracted 50,000 visitors over three days, marking substantial growth from the 2022 show, which had 400 exhibitors and 44,000 visitors. Throughout the fair last week, there was a noticeable mix of caution and enthusiasm among participants. ...

